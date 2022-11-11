'Blockbuster' star Randall Park on being an analog man in a digital world

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The fight to stay relevant in a world that wants to make you feel obsolete is the central theme of 'Blockbuster'.

The new workplace comedy series from Netflix stars comedian Randall Park. He plays Timmy who's managing the last blockbuster branch in America.

Video rental places were once the hub for movie and TV lovers.

"I think the whole idea of Timmy being this analog guy in a 5G world very much speaks to me and who I am at my heart, I think. I like things simple. Human interaction is important to me, and that really spoke to me," Park shared.

After eight seasons in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' Melissa Fumero returns to TV to co-star with Park in 'Blockbuster'. She plays Eliza, a single mom trying to help Timmy run the store.

Fumero also shared how she related to her character.

"I read the the pilot during the intense-ish phase of the pandemic and there was something about that time that felt like, you know, I think as people were thinking about reemerging in the world and also taking stock of their work situations and so there were parts of Eliza story that just I connected to very easily in this sort of, 'What's this next chapter going to be like?' and kind of all the fears and anxieties that go along with that as I think I was personally feeling them too," she said.

All episodes of 'Blockbuster' are now available on Netflix.