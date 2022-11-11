Black Eyed Peas release ninth album 'Elevation'

Album artwork for Black Eyed Peas' "Elevation." Handout



MANILA -- The ninth album of the six-time Grammy award-winning group Black Eyed Peas has been released.

"Elevation" features hip-hop, Latin, R&B, electronic, trap, and more, and is now available on various music streaming platforms.

Among the 15 tracks are "Simply the Best" featuring Anitta & El Alfa, "Filipina Queen" featuring J. Rey Soul, "No One Loves Me" featuring Nicole Scherzinger, and "Don't You Worry" featuring Shakira and David Guetta.

"We were behind the front, then we bridged the gap. We rode an elephant's back to realize the industry was full of monkey business. That was the end, but the end is new beginnings," Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am said of the new record.

"Becoming masters of the sun, mastering the industry, we realized we had to have translation in this complex world. But we be falling up, and never falling down. Black Eyed Peas is known for elevation. This is the next stage for us, reaching higher," he added.

The group also promoted their newest album to all their fans and followers through a social media post on Friday.

"We are so excited for this next stage. It feels like yesterday when we were climbing those hills and putting out our first body of musical work into the world -- now there’s 9! Are you ready to reach new heights with us?" the post read.

