BINI partners with Viber to connect with fans

MANILA – The All-female P-pop group BINI has exerted extra effort to reach out to fans as they partnered with messaging platform Viber.

Dubbed as the nation’s girl group, BINI elevated their connection with the Blooms – their fans – a notch higher with the recent fun takeover of the Backstage Pass Channel on Viber.

BINI members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena shared a slice of their P-pop idol life and interacted with their fans through photos, videos, and uplifting messages.

With over 1 million subscribers, Backstage Pass is a space where artists—like BINI, BGYO, Spongecola and Lola Amour—and their fans come together and have a good chat to give music enthusiasts access to never-before-seen content.

As a special treat to all Blooms, Viber is also launching a first-of-its-kind Viber Lens, making them the first Filipino music artist to have their own augmented reality (AR) lenses that all Viber users in the world can use in their chats.

The Viber Lens features the iconic BINI flower with a star in the middle on the cheek and butterflies around the user’s head.

BINI and Viber are also inviting netizens to join the #BINIxViberLens challenge for a chance to win a video shoutout, signed merch, and more surprises from the P-pop girl group.

Winners will be shortlisted based on their concept and visual aesthetics, creativity, and performance. Submission of entries will be until November 17.

BINI staged their comeback in September with their sophomore album “Feel Good,” the culmination of a “fever” month which also saw them releasing original tracks for back-to-back endorsements.



