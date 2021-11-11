Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — “Meron na akong napupusuan.”

These were Boy Abunda’s words about his preferred presidential candidate, with only half a year before the national elections in 2022.

“But I’ll keep it to myself first, because hindi pa kumpleto ‘yung finalists,” he said, referring to the November 15 deadline for the substitution of candidates.

“Will I share it? Eventually, I think,” Abunda added.

The veteran TV host, an influential figure in local showbiz, spoke on the topic Thursday during a virtual media huddle for his podcast “Who Are You When No One’s Watching.” The podcast’s second season will premiere on November 18 on Spotify.

Abunda, whose television career spans nearly three decades, was then asked if he would be willing to endorse a candidate.

“That needs to be talked about, that needs a conversation,” he told ABS-CBN News. “Pero kung talagang kinakailangan… Kung kinakailangan ang boses ko to push someone I passionately believe in, yes.”

WHY STARS HESITATE

While that may be the case for him, Abunda said he understands the hesitation of his colleagues in showbiz when it comes to being vocal about their political stand, particularly their choice of candidates.

“Remember, public figures are in the business of wanting people to like them. The more people liking you, the bigger you are, the more people watching your material, the more people buying your stuff, the more people watching your movies,” he explained.

“Now, ‘yung opinionating, lalo na dito sa Pilipinas… we’re so polarized,” Abunda said, mentioning as an example the perceived political extremes between presidential aspirants Leni Robredo and Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Abunda brought up instant feedback in the age of social media, where celebrities are easy targets of criticism from those whose political beliefs they oppose.

“Pag nag-o-opinionate ang mga artista, it takes a lot of courage, a lot of bravado. Andiyan na nga ‘yung mumurahin ka, andiyan na ‘yung babastusin ka. Ang artista, takot ba diyan? Oo at hindi,” he said.

In the past year, the likes of superstars Angel Locsin, Vice Ganda, and Liza Soberano have drawn both praise and mudslinging for their opinions critical of the Duterte administration.

“It’s peculiar to each one,” Abunda said. “Are they more expressive these days? May mga artistang gumigitna, may mga artistang maingay, may mga artistang sumusugal.”

“Natural sa atin ‘yung tendency to protect.”