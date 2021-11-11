MANILA -- First-time mom Elisse Joson turned emotional as she paid tribute to her own mother on Wednesday..

In Star Magic's "Inside News," Joson, who recently revealed that she has a baby girl with boyfriend Mccoy de Leon, opened up about her pregnancy.

"Hindi ako pinahirapan ni Felize at all when she was still in my tummy. Wala akong morning sickness. 'Yung contractions ko parang kering-keri lang. Hindi ako namimilipit sa sakit. Even if nung malapit na siyang lumabas, wala talaga," Joson shared.

Asked of her reaction when she first saw her baby girl, the 25-year-old actress said: "Ang unang naramdaman ko talaga is may baby na ako. Doon pa lang parang nag-sink in sa akin na totoo ito. Kasi when I was pregnant, wala akong naramdaman na pregnant ako other than 'yung lumaki ang tiyan ko."

"Nang nahawakan ko na siya sa chest ko doon pa lang talaga nag-sink in na I have a baby. I am going to be a mom."

In the video, Joson shed tears as she shared her realization about the sacrifices her mom made for her.

"Ngayon ko na-feel ang sacrifices ng mom sa anak, naiiyak ako. Ngayon, sobrang taas ng tingin ko sa mom.... Sa lahat ng mothers, parang hats off ako sa hirap, sa sakripisyo na ibinibigay ng mothers," said Joson, who has a very close relationship with her mother.

"Hindi masusukat ang sakripisyo ng isang ina para sa anak niya. Doon ako na feel bad sa mga kalokohan ko, sa mga hindi namin pagkakasundo. Pero at the end of the day ay nandoon ang love and respect sa parents. Nagiging emotional ako kasi nga alam ko na ngayon how it feels. Wala akong masabi," she added.

Joson also shared her message to her fans.

"We're happy that we get to share it with you now. And, masaya rin po kami every time na naririnig namin na kayo ay natutuwa, sumasaya kapag nakikita niyo si Felize. We are very happy to know na ganoon po ang nabibigay ng anak namin sa inyo. Salamat lang po kasi masaya kayo para sa amin. That's more than enough for us na naririnig namin sa inyo na you are happy. We're grateful for your support for us, for our little family," she said.

It was just last October 31 when Joson and De Leon revealed that they already have a daughter during their guesting on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10".

Joson and De Leon also asked "Kuya" to be the godfather of their daughter.

De Leon and Joson's love team was formed in 2016 during their stint on "Pinoy Big Brother."

