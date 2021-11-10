MANILA — The breakout P-pop girl group BINI released on Wednesday the latest official video for their retro track “Golden Arrow.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

This time, the 8-member act treated “Blooms,” or their loyal fans, to the dance performance video of the single.

The performance video, in contrast to the official music video, focuses on the choreography, giving fans a clearer view of the girls’ steps and synchronization.

The release of the dance reel came days after “One Dream,” BINI’s successful joint concert with its sibling group BGYO, held over the weekend.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Consisting of Jhoanna, Colet, Aiah, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena, BINI is set for its first overseas live performance at 1MX in Dubai, to be held on December 3 at the Trade Centre Arena.

They will perform at the Filipino music festival alongside BGYO, Bamboo, Moira dela Torre, Gigi de Lana, and EZ Mil.