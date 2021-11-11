Photos from Dua Lipa's social media accounts

Filipinos definitely know their food well, as they took to Dua Lipa’s social media accounts by storm after the singer posted a photo of a dish that has resembles the classic Pinoy palabok.

Pinoy netizens did not let the international singer’s post pass, trooping to the comment section with their hilarious reactions on the palabok-like dish.

“HAHAHAHAA PAK PALABOK,” Macoy Dubs said on Facebook.

Some commenters advised Dua Lipa to squeeze calamansi before eating the dish, which was posted without a caption.

“Patakan mo ng calamansi dzai,” a netizen said echoed by another one: “pass wala kalamansi.”

Others also linked the food to a Filipino restaurant that is known for their palabok, which has been a usual birthday treat in many companies.

“TARAY DUA LIPA NAG AMBERS!!!” a fan commented jokingly.

“Sino may birthday sa office niyo mumsh? Walang pichi-pichi?,” a netizen also added.

Meanwhile, some fans hilariously asked Dua Lipa if she is offering a party meal of palabok and if delivery is available.

“order ako 1 bilao sis, hm?” a Pinoy user quipped.

“sis magkano isang tub,” another one said.

The photo of the dish released by Dua Lipa has gained more than 14,000 reactions on Facebook aside from 5,200 shares and 3,500 comments, as of writing.

