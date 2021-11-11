MANILA -- Anji Salvacion has earned the praise of Big Brother or Kuya for talking to fellow housemate KD Estrada and telling him honestly that she only sees him as a friend.

In a video released by "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" on Wednesday night, Big Brother commended Salvacion for her courage, maturity and for being a good friend to Estrada.

"Anji, pinagmamasdan ko ang lahat ng mga kaganapan. At ngayong araw ay ibang Anji ang nakita ko. Nakita ko 'yung Anji na matapang, na mature at mapagmahal sa isang kaibigan. If we really care for somebody, they deserve to know the truth. It took courage for you Anji to tell KD the truth. Sana sa pamamagitan ng nangyari ay matulungan natin siya," Big Brother told Salvacion.

For her part, Salvacion said: "Tutulungan naman po talaga namin si KD, Kuya but I hope din that he will help himself din po."

Big Brother agreed and stressed that Estrada must first learn to love himself.

"Tama ka roon. Kailangan ding tulungan ni KD ang sarili niya. Dahil para magmahal siya ng iba kung dumating man ang takdang panahon dapat matuto muna siya na mahalin ang sarili niya," Big Brother concluded.

On Tuesday episode of “Pinoy Big Brother,” Salvacion and Estrada had an emotional one-on-one conversation.

Salvacion confronted Estrada about his feelings towards her. She told him that she cares for him as a friend and that there will never be a chance for them to have a romantic relationship.

Salvacion and Estrada are in danger of getting evicted from “PBB” after being nominated this week.

