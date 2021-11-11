MANILA – Paulo Avelino is vouching for Jake Cuenca’s character amid some misconceptions about his good friend.

During a virtual media conference for the second season of “Marry Me, Marry You” on Wednesday, Avelino was unable to evade questions which were unrelated to the series.

He was asked about what he thinks of Cuenca’s recent gesture of visiting the delivery rider who accidentally got shot by a stray bullet during the car chase involving the actor and anti-narcotics operatives last month.

“Mabait naman na tao si Jake kung nakilala niyo siya or nakausap niyo siya,” Avelino said of his friend.

“Siyempre may stigma na may yabang. Pero pati naman 'yung mga action star dati, may stigma na ganun pero hindi mo nalalaman 'yung kabaitan nila sa likod ng maskara nila na hinaharap,” he added.

Sharing what he thinks of Cuenca visiting the Grab driver, Avelino said: “It’s very kind of him to do that dahil hindi niya din naman kasalanan. He’s a good guy.”

Aside from being asked about Cuenca, Avelino was also asked about his current relationship with his son Aki, who is now with his mom LJ Reyes in the United States.

“Medyo touchy topic iyan… Ngayon nasa New York din siya. Happy naman siya, nag-aaral siya doon ngayon,” he said.

Avelino said they still get to talk every now and then even if they are miles apart.

“May phone calls every now and then kung kailan siya free since baligtad 'yung oras. Minsan masyado nang late din para makausap ko siya.”

But back when Aki was still in the Philippines, Avelino said they always enjoyed playing video games together.

“Pero usually 'yung bonding namin, gaming din talaga eh. Kumbaga, lumaking mahilig din sa games 'yung anak ko. Siguro nagmana sa tatay,” he said.