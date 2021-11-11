MANILA – Joshua Garcia and Charlie Dizon did not deny that there was some awkwardness between them when they first met on the set of “Viral Scandal,” their first project together.

During a virtual media conference on Thursday, the two shared that it was actually Dizon who approached Garcia first and broke the ice.

“At first talaga medyo awkward pa. Nagkakapaan pa kung paano ba 'yung acting style niya, paano ba 'yung process niya. Pero eventually nagkaintindihan naman na kami kung paano,” Dizon said.

Garcia, for his, admitted becoming more quiet after being locked down for so long during the peak of the pandemic.

“Sobrang tahimik ko na bigla paglabas ko. Nahirapan din ako na mag-adapt sa mga tao kaagad. So nung nagsimula kami ng ‘Viral,’ medyo na-awkwardan ako kay Charlie pa, nahihiya ako. Sa mga eksena, nate-tense ako,” he said.

It did not help that their first scenes together were all heavy drama. Their attitude towards each other, however, lightened up through time.

“Ang daming mabibigat kaagad tapos may iyakan na bigla. At first nakaka-tense pero eventually, habang tumatagal, pang fourth cycle na namin 'yung susunod na pasok namin. 'Yung third cycle, nalaman ko na okay na. Wala na 'yung wall before nung nagsisimula kami. Unti-unti siya,” Garcia said.

Dizon, on the other hand, boasts of how giving they were as actors even though they were not completely comfortable with each other at the beginning.

Asked to share their first impressions of each other, Dizon said: “Alam ko naman na magaling talaga umarte si Joshua. Hindi naman ako talaga ma-judge sa mga tao na hindi ko pa nakakasama.”

“Nung na-meet ko, hindi ko akalain na ganyan katangkad si Joshua. Nagulat ako nung tumabi ako sa kanya, ang liit ko. Hindi ko kasi alam kung paano 'yung personality ni Joshua before. Nung na-meet ko na siya, napansin ko na tahimik nga siya pero minsan makulit din siya,” she added.

Garcia could not help but return the compliment, saying he saw Dizon in “Fan Girl” and she left him in awe.

“Magaling siya umarte. Okay ka doon [sa 'Fan Girl']. Grabe 'yung mga choices mo doon, talon sa bangin talaga. Magugulat na lang ako na bigla niyang ginawa 'yun. Nagulat ako sa 'yo doon kasi ibang Charlie 'yun sa nakilala ko ngayon. Na-appreciate ko 'yung trabaho mo doon,” he said.

Produced by RCD Narratives, “Viral Scandal” will start airing on November 15 on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 and TV5 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila).

It will also feature Jameson Blake, Vance Larena, Kaila Estrada, Miko Raval, Aya Fernandez, Markus Paterson, Gian Magdangal, Louise Abuel, Karina Bautista, and Aljon Mendoza.