MANILA -- Singer-composer Ebe Dancel’s album “Bawat Daan” is set to be released on vinyl this year.

It will be the first-ever vinyl project of ABS-CBN’s Star Music in collaboration with Backspacer Records.



In a press statement, the OPM icon said he is grateful for the opportunity to release his award-winning 2015 album on vinyl.

“I’m very happy, I have so many wonderful memories of the song and album. Thank you Jonathan Manalo, Star Music, and Backspacer Records for making this happen,” said Dancel, the former frontman of the band Sugarfree.



Go-to vinyl record store in the Philippines, Backspacer Records will distribute the “Bawat Daan” vinyl. The limited edition release includes 10 songs remastered by Shinji Tanaka at Kodama Studios and comes with a gatefold cover and insert in a new artwork layout by Ryan de Jesus.



Included in the record are the tracks “Bawat Daan,” “Kasayaw,” “Hanggang Wala Nang Bukas,” “Dapit Hapon,” “Lakambini,” and “Halik Sa Hangin,” as well as Dancel’s collaborations with other OPM artists “Prom” with Yeng Constantino, “’Wag Ka Nang Umiyak” with KZ Tandingan, “Ang Probinsyano” with Gloc-9, and “Makita Kang Muli” with Regine Velasquez.

Last year, Dancel's album "Baliktanaw" was also released on vinyl.

