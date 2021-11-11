Celebrity housemates bring Japan inside ‘PBB’ house

Watch more on iWantTFC

Female celebrity housemates transformed into Japanese women as they brought a taste of Japan inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” house on Thursday.

Big Brother gave the housemates their fourth weekly task which is an online restaurant wherein they have to sell a Filipino and International dish for the audience.

Leading the weekly task are Eian Rances and Chie Filomeno, who relayed the activity to their fellow housemates. During the discussion, almost everyone agreed to Albie Casiño’s suggestion of cooking famous Pinoy dish sisig.

For their international cuisine, the housemates considered ramen to offer to the public, as TJ Valderrama has a Japanese restaurant outside the “PBB.”

The following day, Rances and Filomeno were quizzed by “Kuya” about their experience visiting Japan before.

For the Kumu star Rances, he has visited the country thrice with his family, enjoying the good weather, food, and people.

Meanwhile, Filomeno has a deeper connection with Japan as she was born and stayed there for five years since his parents worked as entertainers.

As part of the task, the two became Emperor and Empress of the house, with Rances taking the name of Eian Gifu and Filomeno as Ichigo.

The two celebrity housemates chose Brenda Mage and Madam Inutz to be their servants, who took care of them as royalties.

“Kuya” appeared to have another idea as he called the remaining girls to the confession room and asked them to be Japanese girls.

In the next episode, the boys group is set to transform as ninjas as part of Japan-related tasks.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.