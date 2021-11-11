BTS

No concert ticket? No problem!

Record-breaking group BTS will be making the final day of their much-awaited concert in Los Angeles available for ARMYs across the globe through livestream.

Big Hit Music announced on Thursday that sales for the pay-per-view of the fourth day of "Permission to Dance on Stage - LA," which will take place on December 3 at 12:30 p.m KST, will begin on November 12 until December 3 via Weverse Shop.

ARMY membership holders have exclusive access to either the 4K single view + multi-view (P2,600) or HD multi-view option (P2,100), while non-members can purchase the HD single view stream (P2,100).

Similar to previous BTS online concerts, ticket purchasers can again watch the performance during the delayed broadcast, which is scheduled on December 12 at 11 a.m. KST.

"Permission to Dance on Stage- LA" will be RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's very first in-person concert in two years.