Alex Gonzaga, Mikee Morada mark first year as married couple

MANILA – Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada are celebrating their first anniversary as a married couple.

On Instagram, Gonzaga shared a photo from their wedding day, which happened at their residence in Taytay, Rizal exactly a year ago.

“One year happily married with you my papamelly and i’m so thankful you showed up that day,” she wrote in the caption.

The two were in a relationship for four years before they decided to tie the knot.

Just recently, the couple made headlines after Gonzaga revealed that she unfortunately suffered a miscarriage.

The couple closed their first pregnancy chapter on October 12, and waited five more days before they shared their story to the public.

While they are still sad about what happened, Gonzaga said they take comfort knowing there will come a time when the Lord will bless them with something that will make them truly happy.

“This first pregnancy we will never forget. This will always be a reminder that He blessed us and that His grace was with us, He comforted us,” said Gonzaga.