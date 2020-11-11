WATCH: Iza Calzado, Jameson Blake get intimate in 'Loving Emily' teaser

MANILA – More than a year since it was first announced, the digital series starring Iza Calzado and Jameson Blake is finally coming to life.

This after iWantTFC released its first teaser of the project over the weekend which is now titled “Loving Emily.”

“This is my story, my journey of choosing me, of loving me,” Calzado’s character said in a voiceover throughout the whole teaser.

Based on the less than a minute clip, the digital series will be available on the streaming platform on November 18.

The project was directed by Gerardo Calagui.

In a previous interview with Inquirer, Calzado said she’s always found Blake very boyish and that made it difficult for her.

“When I look at him, I don’t see a man. In my mind, I would say, ‘Ang bata nito! Para naman n’ya akong nanay,’” she said.

The two first worked together in the 2018 ABS-CBN series “Ngayon at Kailanman” where Calzado played the mom of Julia Barretto, who was Blake’s love interest.

In the same interview, Calzado confirmed that she and Blake had intense love scenes, and she had no body double while filming them.

“I have no qualms about doing that kind of stuff, although I have limitations. There’s no frontal nudity here. I also had to do love scenes with Epy (Quizon), and ours were different because we play husband and wife here. It was an interesting ride,” she said.

The project was previously titled “400 Miles.”

Aside from this upcoming digital series, Calzado can also be seen in the ABS-CBN series “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” which is also starring Jodi Sta. Maria and Sam Milby.

