WATCH: Darren Espanto teases new holiday song 'Believe in Christmas'

MANILA-- Eights months on in virtual lockdown in his homebase in Canada, teen idol Darren Espanto rendered a teaser of his much-awaited Christmas song “Believe in Christmas” in a virtual interview with ABS-CBN News Wednesday.

Amid current realities, Espanto treasures the meaning of the song composed by songmaker Tiny Corpuz, more known as one of collaborators of the ABS-CBN Christmas songs “Family is Forever” and “Family is Love” where Espanto was also a part of.

“I immediately fell in love with the message of the song. Nag-stand out siya sa family ko. It’s a modern Christmas anthem which everyone can relate to. It speaks of joy, love, faith and gratitude," said Espanto of “Believe in Christmas” which will be initially launched by MCA Music this Friday with a lyric audio to be followed by a music video shot in Canada.

“It’s really a different Christmas now but we have to celebrate it, lalo na tayong mga Pinoy. I really want to release a Christmas song dahil ang dami na nating pinagdaanan," said Espanto who also showed off the silver, gold and white color themes and trimmings of the family’s Christmas tree and other decor.

“Kahit Christmas tree lang ang laman ng bahay, you can feel the vibe of the holidays. More than ever, we have to cherish time with our family and loved ones. Their lives matter more than anything else in this world. Sana nga, matapos na ‘tong pandemic,” he added.

Espanto left the Philippines for Canada last March 15 in the nick of time before the pandemic situation worsened worldwide. “It’s good my mom was able to book tickets when flights were still available. But we did not expect ganito pala katagal ang quarantine," he said.

Since then, Espanto took refuge in the family home in the suburban part of southwest Calgary, Alberta, Canada where his parents work as frontliners. His father, Lyndon, and mother, Marinel, are registered nurses.

Espanto has since finished high school with honors and is now studying his options to enter college either at the University of Calgary or at an online school in the Philippines. He is leaning more on a medical course but business management is also an alternative.

For now, the most fulfilling part of Espanto’s extended stay in Canada is family bonding.

“I spend a lot of time with my family at home and it’s something I don’t usually get to do in the Philippines, especially because my family lives here and I live there," said Espanto, who rose to fame as a 13-year-old finalist in "The Voice Kids" in 2014. “This is also quality fun time to spend with my 10-year-old sister Lynelle.”

He also joked about how he hired his family as an “instant production team,” helping him in his various online work for “ASAP Natin ‘To,” recordings, pictorials and virtual interviews. They all go through all the gamut of production, from make-up, styling, lighting, production design and editing.

“I am thankful because they are supportive. Creative din sila! My cousin Patrick also helped me in the production of the music video of 'Believe in Christmas,'” he said.

Even as he aches for his return to the Philippines to bond personally with his Darrenatics fandom, Espanto is consoled by the fact that he continues to make music.

"I am fortunate I’ve been able to do what I love and still spread music and positivity sa ating Kapamilya,” he said.

One of his Christmas and New Year wishes may also hopefully come true soon enough -- actual studio collaborations with Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, and his idol and mentor Sarah Geronimo.

Espanto said: “I know we have a long away toward s healing but I am praying that everything will go back to the way it was!”

