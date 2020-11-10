‘Very tiring time for me’: Liza Soberano admits reassessing goals, ‘mission in life’

MANILA — Actress Liza Soberano explained on Tuesday her month-long absence from social media, saying she has been taking time to reflect on her “mission in life.”

On Twitter, the Kapamilya star addressed her fans, writing: “Hi everyone! Sorry I’ve been MIA for a while. Just savoring the time I have with the people most special to me.

“But I do constantly have all of you at the back of my mind and I just want to say thank you so much for all the love and support everyone has been showing me this past month.”

Soberano is currently in the United States, where she is helping care for her ailing grandmother.

“It’s honestly been a very trying time for me and I wanted to express how I was feeling with all of you but it was just too soon for me,” she said.

“I needed to take a break and think about life, my goals and what I think my mission is in life.”

Past month. It’s honestly been a very trying time for me and I wanted to express how I was feeling with all of you but it was just too soon for me. I needed to take a break and think about life, my goals and what I think my mission is in life. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) November 10, 2020

Soberano, 22, was recently the subject of controversy when a military official issued her a public warning for participating in a women’s welfare program of the rights group Gabriela.

Soberano’s part in the virtual talk, where she urged influential personalities to speak up for those who are marginalized including women and children, snowballed into the national discussion on “red-tagging,” with the likes of Catriona Gray and Angel Locsin being targeted, too, for their own advocacy.

The past year had also been tumultuous for Soberano, whose primetime series “Make It With You” was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic and the forced broadcast shutdown of her home network ABS-CBN.

Those are aside from her personal situation. While Soberano has mentioned attending to her grandmother in the States, she has opted to keep details of her condition private.