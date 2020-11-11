Ryza Cenon has no plans of marrying boyfriend soon

MANILA – Ryza Cenon admitted that she and her partner Miguel Cruz have no immediate plans of tying the knot even if they now have a baby boy.

“Matagal pa po 'yon… matagal pa po. Focus muna po sa baby first. Napapag-usapan naman po namin ang kasal, pero hindi muna po, 'yung sa baby muna po,” she said during the virtual press conference for her latest project “Bella Bandila” as reported by Push.

“Hindi naman [ako takot na walang security dahil hindi pa kami kasal]. May tiwala naman po ako kay Miguel,” she added.

Aside from their wedding plans taking the backseat, Cenon also shared that she and Cruz have decided to have only just one baby.

“Kasi naisip po kasi namin na parang habang tumatagal siyempre pamahal nang pamahal 'yung tuition. 'Yon agad ng nasa isip namin,” she said.

Cenon, however, said that should they be blessed with another baby, they will welcome the child with open arms.

“Mas gusto namin na mag-focus na lang muna sa kanya. Kung mabigyan man, or nagulat kami na magkaka-baby ulit, okay naman po. Pero ang plan po talaga namin is one lang,” she said.

Cenon gave birth to baby Night via normal delivery at the St. Luke’s Medical Center last October 31. He weighed 2.68 kilograms.

The actress said she considers her son a blessing because there was a time when she thought she would never have a baby.

“Nawalan na ako ng hope na magkakaanak ako, eh. Inverted po kasi 'yung uterus ko, so hindi po ako basta-basta makakabuo. Meron palang pag-asa, may hope pala basta huwag ka lang mag-give-up. Kaya ko palang maging isang ina,” she said.

