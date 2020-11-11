LOOK: ‘MMK’ resumes shooting new episodes with Sylvia Sanchez, Arjo Atayde

MANILA — Actress Sylvia Sanchez will star in the first new episode of “Maalaala Mo Kaya” (MMK) in almost a year.

Sanchez will lead the episode, the show’s first in 8 months, alongside son Arjo Atayde with Hero Angeles and Aldrin Angeles, "MMK" revealed in an Instagram post this past week.

The post showed a behind-the-scenes look into the episode, with the caption: “Abangan ang muling pagbabalik ng mga bagong kwento ng pag-asa na makakasama ng bawat Pilipino sa pagbangon.”

No other detail -- such as what the episode will specifically be about -- was shared.

It will be "MMK’s" first episode since it started airing replays due to the pandemic, and it can be expected to air on both the Kapamilya Channel and A2Z channel 11.

The show is set to resume airing new episodes this November 24.