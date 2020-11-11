LOOK: Lala Vinzon finishes senior high school

MANILA – Lala Vinzon, who began her music career after joining "The Voice Teens" in 2017, marked another milestone in her life.

Based on her Instagram update, she finished senior high school at the Infotech Institute of Arts and Sciences in Sucat.

“Success is most often achieved by those who don't know that failure is inevitable,” she wrote in the caption.

Aside from graduating, Vinzon also received a special citation during her school’s commencement exercises.

What’s more impressive is the fact that Vinzon, who is the daughter of veteran action star Roi Vinzon, was able to achieve this while working on her music.

Last week, she shared a new song about accepting one’s imperfections titled “Pansamantala.”

In it, Vinzon sings about a love story that quickly fell apart, despite the couple’s best efforts to make the relationship work. You can listen to it through this link.

The song is co-written by Vinzon herself with producer Gab Tagadtad.

“We keep expecting things from the people we love and we tend to get hurt because of that,” she explained. “And then we realize that we are not enough for them and it's no one's fault. None of us are easy to be with. We are not perfect.”

She also said the lyrics could be viewed in terms of “fame, reputation, and happiness.”

“Everything can be temporary,” she added, harking to the song’s title. “Eventually, your environment and surroundings will change and you should be able to adapt and accept. As they say, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

“Pansamantala” is her newest release following “Rebellious Heart.” She is currently signed with Island Records Philippines.

Related video: