Jessy Mendiola calmly responds to netizen criticizing her body

MANILA – Jessy Mendiola kept her cool as she responded to a netizen who criticized the way her tummy looked in her recent social media post.

Leaving a comment in her post, the netizen wrote: “Bat ganun ung tyan nya… parang nanganak na.”

Refusing the let the comment get to her, Mendiola calmly responded and wittingly said: “Naku sana nga ganyan itsura ng tyan ko kapag nanganak ako.”

The actress then used the hashtag #notobodyshaming.

Back in June, Mendiola said she’s finally broken free from her self-doubts and insecurities after being held back all her life.

Prior to that turning point, the actress said she could not see her self-worth because of what others think of her.

“My whole life I’ve been in a constant battle with myself. I’ve always doubted what I could do. I was afraid of change. I couldn’t see my worth and how important I was in this life. Every little comment or opinion of others about me affected me like I was defined by how people thought of me,” she said.

Mendiola said she kept losing herself because she always wanted to please others.

“I was afraid to do so many things that made me happy because I was worried that others would judge me. I’ve let myself become someone else, all those years I kept hating myself for always giving so much to other people that I kept forgetting how to love myself,” she said.

Now, she has learned to let go of all the pain, struggles and failures.

