EDM artist Jace Roque to release music video of latest single 'Forever'

MANILA – It has been months since Filipino EDM artist Jace Roque dropped his single, “Forever,” his first Taglish release.

Like most Filipinos, Roque’s career was also put on a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. This derailed his plans of releasing the music video of “Forever” last March.

The global health crisis also had a negative impact on the single itself as it failed to make the iTunes Philippines charts, as well as on Roque himself since he was unable to promote it like he would have before the pandemic.

“Before ‘Forever,’ nagkaroon ako ng three consecutive hit singles kaya I had high expectations for my next release. Pero nasira ng pandemic yung release schedule ko, kaya I got depressed. I didn’t know what to do. Taas ng of anxiety ko at the time. When this song didn’t chart, feeling ko doon na magtatapos yung career ko,” he said.

Eventually, Roque got it together and he did everything he could under the circumstances.

“Hindi ako sumuko. Nilaban ko pa rin,” he said. “Nag-adapt na lang ako sa situation kasi yun lang yung paraan para maka-move forward.”

First, he released an acoustic version that pushed “Forever” back up to No. 20 on iTunes Philippines. Emboldened by that victory, he filmed the music video next.

Filmed on location at SilverMoon Studio in Quezon City, the music video of “Forever” will premiere on all of Roque’s social media platforms on November 13.

Prior to releasing “Forever,” Roque has had a number of other songs such as “Sober,” “LOVE” and “Day and Night.”

As an actor, he appeared in various ABS-CBN shows such as “And I Love You So,” “Inday Bote” and “Ningning.”

Roque also played supporting roles in the movies “Across the Crescent Moon” and “Tatay Kong Sexy,” which starred Matteo Guidicelli and former senator Jinggoy Estrada, respectively.