Dimples Romana to release own song inspired by faith

MANILA — Actress Dimples Romana is venturing into music as she announced Wednesday that she will release her own song inspired by her faith.

Romana said the song, “Hawak Ko ang Kamay Mo,” will be released on digital platforms on Friday, her birthday.

On Instagram, Romana shared the first look at its cover art, as well as the story behind the composition.

“After a full hour of prayer during lock in taping, I wrote a song. Dahil nalalapit na ang birthday ko nag usap kami ni Lord. Pinakiramdaman ko kung ano ang gusto kong birthday gift mula sa kanya,” she narrated.

“Pero nagdaan ang 30 minuto ng pagdadasal, Pero Wala akong magawang Hingin. Lahat ng kailangan ko nandito na. Kaya ako na ang nagtanong kay Lord, lord, Ikaw Anong gusto mula sa akin? How can I be of service to you?”

At that point, Romana said the words to the song “flowed out like the abundance of gratitude I have in my heart.”

“This is to HONOR you — IKAW na patuloy na tahimik na lumalaban sa bawat araw, patuloy na nangsasakripisyo Para sa pamilya. PARA SA’YO and kantang isinulat ko,” she wrote.

“Maybe the Holy Spirit whispered and said please use your voice to give hope. To tell them, they’re not alone. That everything that they do for their families will always be worth it. Sana sa ganitong paraan man lang maipabot ko ang pagmamahal ng Diyos sa inyo.”

Romana credited Jeff Fernandez for the song’s music, Mony Romana for its distribution, and artist @maniegogo for the cover art.