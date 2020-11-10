‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ season finale: Grief, rage set up fiercer rivalry

Ellice (Iza Calzado) and Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) grieve in the season finale of ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ aired Tuesday. Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — Grief and rage marked the season ender of the hit ABS-CBN drama “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” on Tuesday, setting up a fiercer rivalry between the lead characters in its highly anticipated second book.

In the series’ November 10 episode, Caesar (Simon Ibarra) ordered a hit on Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) despite Ellice (Iza Calzado) clarifying that her outburst wishing her former best friend’s death was just that, and not an actual instruction to assassinate her.

Driven by his own scheme, Caesar ignored Ellice and had his gunman, Dexter (Manuel Chua), trail Marissa.

Marissa was on her way to meet Gabriel (Sam Milby), with their infant son Jacob in tow, for a vacation. That plan, however, was derailed with the arrival of Dexter at Marissa’s home.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Caught in the crossfire was Gelo (Paulo Angeles), whose struggle with Dexter resulted in his death.

That didn’t deter the assassination attempt, with Dexter pursuing Marissa by car. The chase ended in a crash that allowed a bloodied Marissa to escape.

The impact, however, proved fatal for Jacob, who died in Marissa’s arms. Overwhelmed with grief, Marissa buried her son, with Ellice’s enraged words wishing her death ringing in her head.

The bloody season finale leads up what’s dubbed as the “Queen Versus Queen” rivalry between Ellice and Marissa in the second season, which is set 17 years after Jacob’s death.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The new book opens Wednesday, with a bigger cast whose characters will further complicate the relationship of Ellice and Marissa.

New cast members include Rita Avila as Ellice’s mother Belen, Joseph Marco as Marissa’s mysterious bodyguard Avel, Kira Balinger as Ellice’s adult daughter Hope, and Grae Fernandez as Marissa’s son whom she also calls Jacob.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).