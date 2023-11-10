Serena Dalrymple, husband expecting first child

Former actress Serena Dalrymple and her French-American husband Thomas Bredillet are expecting their first child together.

Dalrymple shared the good news through her social media post as she uploaded snaps of her and her husband, their fur babies and a sonogram result of their baby.

In one of the photos, the former Kapamilya star shared that she is due to give birth March 2024.

"Adding a little more love to our tribe," Dalrymple captioned her Instagram post.

Dalrymple, best remembered for her child-star roles and Bredillet got married in the US last year after four years as a couple.

Dalrymple rose to fame in the 1990s after appearing in a commercial for a fast-food chain, and went on to star in successive ABS-CBN films and series.

She was last seen on the big screen in 2010 as the teen daughter of Ai Ai delas Alas in a “Tanging Ina” sequel, before moving to the UK for graduate studies and then the US.

