Photo by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez is not flying anywhere as she decided to ink a fresh deal with ABS-CBN on Friday.

Velasquez, who has been an icon of Philippine music, renewed her exclusive contract with the network, reaffirming her position as a solid Kapamilya.

Present during the momentous event were Kapamilya executives led by ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, CEO and president Carlo Katigbak, COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, and Star Magic boss Lauren Dyogi.

According to the singer, she is grateful to continue her career with ABS-CBN, noting how much she enjoys performing on the Sunday variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

“I'm just really, really thankful. I'm still here and I just want to continue to do well. Ngayon kasi mas kumakanta ako, kasi 'yun 'yung gusto ko gawin,” she said before signing the contract.

“When I rested for a while, when I got pregnant, I somehow missed it very, very much. Now, I just want to concentrate on singing, doing concerts. I love doing 'ASAP.' I missed it also.”

Katigbak also highlighted that Velasquez is a big blessing to the company not only because of her talent but also for being a kind-hearted Kapamilya.

“You are such a big blessing to ABS. Of course, your musical talent is amazing and you are always a special presence in 'ASAP.' As a judge, I've seen you balance humor, experience, and inspiration when you face our contestants. But most of all, I want to say thank you for showing so much kindness to our Kapamilyas.” Katigbak said.

For Velasquez, her journey with ABS-CBN reignited her passion in performing, even amid the crises that beset the company in the past years.

“Even up to now, we still struggle. Pero kahit na nakikita kong meron pa ring gano'n, we still do our best to serve the people the best way we can. Sa akin, palakpakan ako sa mga boss kasi iba rin kayo ha. Kahit alam kong hirap kayo, you're still doing your best so you can provide jobs for all us. That's a big thing for me,” she added.

“Sometimes we have to go through stuff like this para mas ma-appreciate natin kung anong meron tayo and for us to grow more as a family. Kasi mas lalo mo ngayong narararamdaman yung 'Kapamilya.’”

Velasquez returned to ABS-CBN in 2018 and has been leading “ASAP” since then. She is also part of the morning show “Magandang Buhay.”