MANILA -- Musician and actor Juan Karlos Labajo fulfilled his promise as he released his first Christmas song "Maligayang Pasko" on Friday.

"Maligayang Pasko is officially out now! This is my first Christmas song that I made and I’m so proud of this," Labajo wrote on Instagram, saying he hopes his fans will like the song.

It was late last month when Labajo first teased about recording a Christmas track.

Labajo is currently enjoying the success of his hit single "ERE," with its curse word in the chorus encompassing the emotion of heartbreak in the song.

He is also currently one of the stars of ABS-CBN's primetime series "Senior High" and has even sang a clean version of "ERE" in one of its episodes.

