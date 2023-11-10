In 'Quiz Lady,' Sandra Oh and Awkwafina play to win

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In the comedy “Quiz Lady,” Sandra oh and Awkwafina team up for the first time as sisters who grew up in a dysfunctional family, and they must work together to save a loved one.

In interviews completed before the actors' strike, the stars taped an interview where they talked about their characters and their experiences in making the film.

"We have this classic odd-couple sibling-ness," said Oh. "One is wild, one’s very stable. One’s right and one's wrong. But as you come to it, it kind of gets mixed up."

She added: "I really feel like the piece is also very much about both of their awakenings. But Anne’s awakening to that there's a whole set of stories and beliefs that she's thought about her sister that she was wrong about."

The movie is directed by Jessica Yu, and in the pre-taped interview, Awkwafina shared how the director encouraged the actors to improv.

"Working with Jessica, it's such an incredibly insane energy of warmth of acceptance, of curiosity, of just kind of the ability to listen to everyone," she said. "And so, there was already such a crazy, warm, secure, safe environment that I felt like there was no there was no way to not do it than improv."

“Quiz Lady” also stars Will Ferrell and Jason Schwartzman.

Asked about the confidence in her storytelling, Yu said: "Our characters need to be true to themselves in the story and in the case of Jenny, Sandra Oh’s character, she can be inappropriate, she can be very self-serving."

Yu added: "We're going to follow and see what works out for them. And we'll understand things just as we need them. So that feels to me a little bit different than some roles in the past for Asian American characters."

“Quiz Lady” can be seen on Hulu in the U.S. and in Disney+ in other countries.