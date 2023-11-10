Bea Alonzo: 'I'll be an official resident of Spain'

Photo from Bea Alonzo's Instagram page

MANILA -- Actress Bea Alonzo announced that she is set to get her residency card and become an official resident of Spain.

Alonzo made the announcement in a recent vlog as she shared how she packed for her trip going to Europe for 20 days with fiance Dominic Roque.

"Life update -- makukuha ko na yung residency card ko. So I will be an official resident of Spain. So it's a really important trip for both Dom and I. Ito rin ang unang beses na makakatira ako sa bahay ko sa Madrid. Sana magawa ko ang isang house tour. Mukhang mabubudol ko si Dom to shoot me but yeah I will be doing that," Alonzo said.

Alonzo bought an apartment in Madrid, Spain in May last year.

“I love Spain. Because of the pandemic, naisip ko na you only live once so I have to go for it. This past year, I have been looking for an apartment. Nag-umpisa lang iyan sa pagtingin-tingin sa internet. Kaya ko ba? Kaya ba ng budget ko? Nakakatakot ba? Ano ba 'yung mga rules? Mahirap ba?” she said at the time.



After reading on articles and talking to her godmother, Alonzo said she learned about Spain’s Golden Visa.

“If you have a Golden Visa, instantly you will become a resident. Kung magwo-worry kayo kung magiging Spanish citizen na ako, nope,” she assured her fans.

