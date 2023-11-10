Almira Muhlach is now officially engaged

MANILA -- Actress Almira Muhlach is now engaged to her non-showbiz partner Erwin Lim, she announced in a social media post on Thursday.

In the caption, Almira tagged Lim, who can be seen in the second photo being sweet to her as she shows off her engagement ring.



"OFFICIALLY ENGAGED," she simply captioned her post.

She also uploaded a Bible quote, “When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen,” and used the hashtag #InGodsPerfectime.

In the comment section, Muhlach received congratulatory messages from her followers, friends and fellow celebrities Gladys Reyes, Sunshine Cruz, Arlene Muhlach, Geneva Cruz and Sunshine Cruz.

Almira's daughter, actress Alyssa Muhlach, also congratulated her mother.

Almira, a former member of "That's Entertainment," was previously married to former basketball player Paul "Bong" Alvarez. Aside from Alyssa, they have two other daughters.

