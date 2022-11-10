WATCH: Highlights of 'ASAP Natin 'To Las Vegas'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Star Magic exclusively shared on Wednesday highlights and sidelights of the successful "ASAP Natin 'To Las Vegas" held recently at the Orleans Arena.

The show featured performances from Martin Nievera, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Lovi Poe and Gary Valenciano.

Also part of the event were AC Bonifacio, P-pop groups BINI and BGYO, "Darna" stars Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador, Kim Chiu, Bailey May, Kyle Echarri, KZ Tandingan, Inigo Pascual, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Related video: