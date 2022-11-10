“Celebrate the extraordinary life behind the legendary voice.”

This was the notable line from the new trailer for the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

Released by Sony Pictures, the short trailer depicts a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind numerous pop hits since the '80s.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

With Naomi Ackie as Houston, the movie also features Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams and Clarke Peters.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is distributed by Columbia Pictures, and directed by Kasi Lemmons.

It will shown in theaters worldwide on December 21.