Kylie Verzosa goes daring as calendar girl

Beauty queen-actress Kylie Verzosa poses with her 2023 calendar. Instagram: @vivaartistsagency

Beauty queen bats for wider inclusivity of women in Miss International pageant

MANILA — Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa was launched Thursday as the 2023 calendar girl of a rhum brand.

Verzosa's surprise turn as Tanduay's latest muse is part of her continuing transformation as an artist, she explained during the press event.

She also stressed that there us no need to compare her with other calendar girls.

"Each woman is unique so we have to be accepted for what we are," she said.

The beauty queen-actress did not disappoint at the launch where she sashayed in her Ibong Adarna-inspired red outfit. "This is a dream fulfilled. I am also committed to do my best," said Verzosa, citing the hard work her entire team put into creating her calendar poses.

Versoza also revealed her health and beauty secret. "I am disciplined in my workouts. I am also a pescatarian for four years. I only eat fish and vegetables, no pork, chicken or beef," she said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Verzosa intends to expand her creative juices in the acting front in a new series and upcoming film after she was conferred a best actress trophy at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards 2022 in Dubai. She was recognzied for her work in the Pinoy adaptation of the Korean movie "The Housemaid."

Of her back-to-back milestones as a model and actress, Verzosa said, "I am just grateful for all these blessings!”"

The pageant titlist, meanwhile, expressed hope that someday the Miss International competition will follow suit after Miss Universe opened its doors to mothers and married women as candidates.

"I hope tuluy-tuloy ang pag accept sa all kinds of women sa pageants," Verzosa told ABS-CBN News at the sidelines of the launch.

"Napakagandang bagay na maging isang mother at wife, it should be celebrated! Nu'ng ginawa 'yon ng Miss Universe, it really opened my eyes to inclusivity. More so that it’s now 2022, 2023," she said.