MAYNILA -- OPM veteran Kuh Ledesma opened up about her daughter Isabella Gonzalez's journey to healing.

In Thursday's episode of "Magandang Buhay," Ledesma talked about her daughter after reading Isabella's surprise letter for her.



Watch more News on iWantTFC

In the program, Ledesma, who stressed that her daughter is "very well now," recalled how she felt when Isabella was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.



"Hindi ko maalala how I felt that time but parang sumusunod na lang ako sa sister-in-law ko because my sister-in-law also was diagnosed as having bipolar disorder. I guess I felt na alam nila ang gagawin," Ledesma said.

"But para po sa akin ang nangyari nun -- because I don't have any knowledge kung paano gumagaling ang tao sa ganyan 'yung mental illness -- ang feeling ko 'ganito na ba ang anak ko forever?' Kasi ang sinasabi nila hindi nati-treat ang mental illness but now I realized it's not true. Any kind of sickness or illness can be healed by the God of impossible," Ledesma said.

The singer admitted that their journey to healing was really hard.

"The journey that we took was very difficult kasi 14 years na nagte-take ng psychotropic drugs si Isabella so it was difficult when she took it out. Kasi dapat yon tini-take out ng unti-unti. So kulang pa rin ako sa information nun pero we were able to hurdle it. And unti-unti nakikita ko 'yung mind ni Isabella nagiging sound mind. Kung kailangan na ganun dapat hindi matagal ang proseso, dapat right away may psychotherapist na Bible-based. Ako kasi baka na-push ko masyado si Isabella... Then we got separated, it really also broke her. Basically 'yun ang naging ano... mga anak natin ang nagsa-suffer when parents separate. Pero kailangan we have to know how to speak to our children," Ledesma said.

Isabella is Ledesma's daughter with her former husband.

Ledesma guested on "Magandang Buhay" to promote her upcoming concert with Pops Fernandez and Jaya titled "3 Divas."

Apart from this, Ledesma will also star in the show "All About Love" with Odette Quesada and Fe De Los Reyes.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Related video: