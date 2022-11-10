Jennifer Aniston has finally broken her silence and addressed the decades-long rumors that her previous marriage ended because she did not want to bear a child.

In an exclusive interview with Allure for its last print issue, the Hollywood A-lister candidly opened up about how she struggled dealing with those years of speculations.

Specifically, Aniston said that the narrative that she was just selfish and only cared about her career hurt her.

“I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies,” she said.

Declaring that she does not have anything to hide at this point anymore, the “Friends” star said she actually went on an in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey.

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she said, looking back several years ago.

“I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Nonetheless, Aniston does not regret it.

"I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore," she said.

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. She then married Justin Theroux a decade later from 2015 to 2017.

Although her marriages to Pitt and Theroux ended, Aniston remains to be very good friends with her two ex-husbands.

When asked if she would ever marry again, Aniston said: “Never say never, but I don’t have any interest.”

“I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day,’” she added.