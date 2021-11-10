Ylona Garcia took to social media to share how elated she was for being part of the recently concluded Head in the Clouds III music festival.

The event was held at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California last November 6 and the former "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) housemate was part of the lineup of artists who performed.

“Thank you vv much @88rising for giving me the opportunity to perform at the HITC3 festival with amazing people and for amazing people,” Garcia captioned one of her Instagram posts.

Aside from the stunning photos she shared, Garcia also posted a clip taken by former “PBB” housemate Tommy Esguerra of her performance of Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.”

In the caption, Garcia said, “Thank you @tommyesguerra for reminding me that this actually happened !! AAAHHHH!!”

In September, Garcia released her new single “Don’t Go Changing,” a pop ballad about parting ways with a loved one.

Garcia described the single as one “that embraces truth towards life’s many mysteries, tough love in particular.”

“Don’t Go Changing” is part of Head In The Clouds III, the latest collaborative album from artists of 88rising, a US-based media company championing Asian and Asian-American talent.

The full record will be released in early 2022 as a visual album, comprising of music videos including Garcia’s, which was directed by Louis Browne.

Garcia, 19, rose to fame in 2015 after finishing as a runner-up in that year’s PBB. She went on to star in a number of ABS-CBN dramas, aside from pursuing a music career.