Sharon Cuneta dedicates upcoming 'Ang Probinsyano' stint to FPJ

MANILA – Screen veteran Sharon Cuneta said her decision to accept the role offered to her in “Ang Probinsyano” is her tribute for late action star Fernando Poe Jr.

During a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Cuneta recalled how it was to have Poe as a leading man and also a good friend in real life.

“Ang dami kong natutunan sa pakikisama sa tao kay FPJ. [Kahit nung] tinawag siya na Da King, iba 'yung persona niya na siya 'yung hari ng pelikulang Pilipino, iba 'yung kapag nakasama mo siya bilang tao. Very humble. The biggest stars that I’ve worked with are the most humble,” she said.

“Si FPJ, forever ehemplo, parang si Tito Dolphy, ng humility kung paano dalahin 'yung responsibilidad na may ine-expect sa 'yo 'yung tao dahil binigyan ka nila ng title. You only take that seriously because you want to give them what they expect or even more,” she added.

Cuneta said Poe became “bigger in my eyes” because he treated everyone equally.

“I was always naman mabait na bata pero 'yung makita mo 'yung someone as big as him, the living legend in front of you, the way he would teach by example, hindi by telling, you would watch and see, he became bigger in my eyes. He made himself smaller for everyone para maabot siya ng lahat,” she said.

While she was his leading lady, Cuneta said he treated her just the same as the staff and crew and that is something that has always stuck with her.

Now that she is going to be part of “Ang Probinsyano” which was based on the FPJ movie, Cuneta said she is grateful for Coco Martin for choosing to maintain Poe’s legacy and made it shine even brighter.

“I am grateful to Coco for that and Tita Susan (Roces) also. This really belongs to FPJ and I am glad that I will be part of it as a tribute to him,” she said.

Regarded as the “King” of Philippine movies for several decades, Poe passed on in December 2004, only months after his presidential bid.

The appeal of his action films to the public have endured, including “Ang Probinsyano”, which inspired the long-running ABS-CBN series.