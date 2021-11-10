Ryan Reynolds in 'Red Notice.' Handout

MANILA -- Hollywood actor and producer Ryan Reynolds sat down with ABS-CBN News to talk about his latest project for Netlfix titled "Red Notice."

In the movie, Reynolds plays Nolan Booth, the second most wanted art thief in the world whose next mission is to steal the third and lost last egg of Cleopatra.

Along the way, Booth encounters FBI agent Marley played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and they join forces in finding the treasure. Both Marley and Booth then crosses paths with Gal Gadot’s character who plays a rival criminal.

Reynolds expressed his fondness working with Johnson and Gadot in the project.

"The real allure to me was working with my friends, getting to spend time with Dwayne and Gal who we’ve all been friends for many years and that opportunity doesn't come along ever, really," he said.

The movie drops November 12 in Netflix Philippines, but during an advanced screening of the flick, it felt like a mash-up of action-packed movies like "Mission Impossible," the Indiana Jones films, "The Thomas Crown Affair," and "The Da Vinci Code," among others. Reynolds couldn’t agree more.

"It was a treasure hunt. I love treasure hunts since I was a kid. I love movies that involve hidden treasure, buried treasure and those who seek it," he said.

But Reynolds together with director Rawson Thurber revealed that the pandemic affected their filming schedule. They had to stop for six to seven months and figure out how to finish the film.

"There was no vaccine during that time, and we had to figure out how to go around the world without leaving Atlanta and we did," said Thurber.

Reynolds shared that the halt took a toll on their filming schedules but relieved that they were able to pull through.

"We were exactly halfway through the movie when we stopped and Netflix, to their credit, figured out [a way] to get us back. I think we were the first movie back during the pandemic and boy, those protocols were intense."

Earlier, Reynolds confessed that he will take time off from making movies and will concentrate on raising his kids.

He said during the interview with ABS-CBN News that "Red Notice" is his second to the last project before his "little sabbatical."

He has another one with Netflix scheduled to come out in March 2022 called the "The Adam Project," a sci-fi film which he described as something "personal."