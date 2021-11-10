Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid's son turns 10

MANILA -- Nathaniel James, the son of celebrity couple Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid, turned 10 last November 8.

In a social media post, Velasquez shared her birthday message for her only child as she uploaded a throwback clip of Nate.

According to Velasquez, it was heartbreaking for her to see her son not being able to enjoy a normal life because of the pandemic.

"For the past two years I feel like he was deprived of so many things like going to school, attending birthday parties, seeing his cousins every weekend, travelling (he loves travelling), shopping, eating out at madami pang iba. Seeing him not being able to experience life is heart-breaking," Velasquez wrote.

"Iniisip ko na lang basta safe siya okay na muna 'to, plus hindi na niya siguro maalala 'to. But what I didn’t realized is that this pandemic is a life learning experience too. So sana maalala niya 'yung mga panahong ito at sana 'wag niya makalimutan. Kasi I think this experience will make him a stronger person and by God’s grace a better person," she added, using the hashtag #kwentongnanay.

Also on Instagram, singer-composer Alcasid shared his birthday wish for his son.

"I pray that you continue to be as loving, as sweet, and as sensitive my dear buddy. We love you so much and we are very proud of you. Enjoy your special day boo!!" he wrote.