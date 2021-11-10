Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano portray Ino and Cara in the upcoming Star Cinema film ‘Love Is Color Blind.’ Star Cinema

MANILA — Star Cinema released on Wednesday an audio teaser for “Love Is Color Blind,” the highly anticipated film debut of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano as a love team.

The teaser is an excerpt from the screen couple’s script-reading, where Cara (Mariano) demands Ino’s (Pangilinan) attention.

“Panagutan mo ‘ko, Ino! Panagutan mo ang hindi pagpaparamdam sa akin,” Cara tells an evasive Ino.

The setting for the particular scene is also indicated in the teaser — outside a tattoo shop at daytime.

A sneak peek of the same part of the script was released early this week by John Leo Garcia, who is directing the movie.

The screenplay was written by Kristine Gabriel and Simon Lloyd Arciaga.

“Love Is Color Blind,” whose story and release date have yet to be detailed, follows the massive success of Pangilinan and Mariano’s launching series “He’s Into Her.”

DonBelle has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in the past year through the ABS-CBN series. Separately, they’ve also achieved milestones, with Mariano set to release her debut album, and Pangilinan becoming an in-demand endorser, among others.

