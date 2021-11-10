John Arcilla won best actor in the prestigious Venice Film Festival for his role as Sisoy in ‘On The Job: The Missing 8.’ HBO Asia

MANILA — After its acclaimed premiere in Venice, “On the Job: The Missing 8” is set to continue its international outing with screenings at the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) in New York.

The crime thriller film will be among “this year’s best films” that will be exhibited by MOMA in December and January, according to director Erik Matti.

“The Missing 8” will be shown on January 2, he said.

Referring to the original “On The Job” film released in 2013, Matti wrote on Facebook: “The first #OTJ was also screened in MOMA a few years back and I wasn’t able to be there. This time I will be introducing the film and will have a QandA after the screening. It will be such an honor.”

“Friends and relatives in New York and the States, come join us as we screen the film for the first time in North America. See you all!” he added.

Starring John Arcilla and Dennis Trillo, “The Missing 8” made its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September as a competing entry.

It won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor for Arcilla, who portrays a journalist who investigates the disappearances of his colleagues.