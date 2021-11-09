Maymay Entrata performs her pop single ‘Amakabogera’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus. YouTube/Screenshot

MANILA — Maymay Entrata certainly lived up to the claim of her latest single, “Amakabogera,” as she wowed fans with her live performance of the pop track.

Entrata performed the song as the latest guest artist of the Wish 107.5 Bus, as seen in a video released on Tuesday.

“Pumikit na ako, seryoso na kasi!” Entrata quipped in a comment on the video, pertaining to her eyes being closed for most of the number. “Ganito pala feeling ng live na live!”

Going by the flood of comments, numbering more than 1,500 as of writing, viewers were impressed with Entrata matching the studio version of “Amakabogera.”

An up-tempo track about self-empowerment, “Amakabogera” features both rap portions and explosive notes.



“Hoy, literal na kabogera!” commented one fan, Rain Rain. “Alam kong kayang kaya mo kantahin ‘to nang live pero nakaka-amaze pa rin talaga!”

Another fan, Vhenedict Ceneta, wrote: “Nacurious talaga ako kung same na same ‘yung boses sa live. Ang galing!”

“She’s really amazing!” Romy Piang Denal added. “Sobrang daming pinagbago and sobrang deserve niya kung ano man ‘yung narating niya ngayon.”

Entrata is expected to include “Amakabogera” in her repertoire for “MPowered,” her solo digital concert to be held on November 26 via KTX.ph.