Former “Tawag ng Tanghalan” grand finalist Anton Antenorcruz got candid about his gender identity and the controversy from his past relationship, in a one-on-one interview with veteran host Boy Abunda.

Taken in New York City, Abunda caught up with the balladeer, who was in the US for the 11th TOFA Annual Awards, where they talked about the singer’s biggest life lesson, gender, and failed marriage.

According to Antenorcruz, it was difficult for him to come out as a member of the LGBT community, recalling his experiences in joining singing competitions on television.

“Sa totoo lang, mahirap talaga. Kasi naalala ko nun, yung unang-una kong contest sa TV sa kabilang channel, alam ko na sa sarili ko ganun. Pero nung time na yun di pa ganun ka-open,” the singer said on coming out.

“Nung ginawa ko yung akala kong tama...I denied it. Nagpatuloy lang ako. Tas hindi ako nakapasok, nalungkot talaga ako. May nagsabi sakin na 'di ka kasi nagpakatotoo.'”

This served a lesson for Antenorcruz and carried it when he joined the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in 2017 where he was asked about his gender identity.

“Although hindi ako talaga maglaladlad but if ever na tatanungin ako, hindi ako magsisinungaling. I was asked sinagot ko naman yung tanong ng tama,” he revealed.

Abunda went on to ask the singer about his reactions to the recirculation of some photos of his failed marriage in the past.

While he admitted that it saddened him to see the images floating on social media anew, Antenorcruz was also thankful because his wedding in 2012 “prepared him in controversies.”

“Nung sumali ako sa TNT, wala na ko pake kahit anong controversy yung ibato nila,” he quipped.

Despite the heartbreaking ending of his marriage life, Antenorcruz said he did not regret what happened in the past as he learned a handful of lessons from it which affected his decision making now.

Asked if he would want to remarry in the future, he replied: “Hindi ko ikino-close yung doors ko pero kung i-ask ako, why not? Pero kung hindi, okay lang din.”

With all the painful experiences he has been through, Antenorcruz said that one of the greatest lessons he gained was loving himself and his family.

He remembered how he ran back to his parents, who comforted him despite not being on good terms before.

“Kinain ko yung pride ko tinawagan ko sila. Sumagot si Mommy, wala akong sinabi, humagulgol lang ako. Na-realize ko talagang wala kang matututunang tama kung hindi mo kasama yung pamilya mo, at kung di mo mahal yung sarili mo,” he said.

Antenorcruz reached the grand finals of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in its second season. He placed fourth in the competition which was won by Janine Berdin.