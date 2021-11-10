Photo from Belle Mariano's Instagram account

Actress-singer Belle Mariano showed class when she addressed some of her bashers’ criticisms during her Instagram live a week ago.

Mariano, the other half of the trending love team DonBelle, was performing some song covers through a live feed on her Kumu account when she saw some negative comments.

Several netizens took a swipe at the physical appearance of the lead star of “He’s Into Her,” telling her she is not beautiful and has a big nose.

“Hindi ka maganda,” a commenter said.

Mariano, however, calmly responded to the harsh comments, thanking them for still watching her live feed.

“Sa lahat po ng nagsasabi ng negative comments, thank you still for watching my live,” she quipped.

The actress serenaded her fans with her renditions of “12:51” and Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble.” She also sang the classic ballad “Maybe This Time.”

Fresh off the massive success of their debut series “He’s Into Her,” Mariano and Donny Pangilinan are now gearing up for their follow-up project together, “Love is Color Blind.”

On Friday, the screen couple surprised their fans with a black-and-white photo of them in an embrace, posted on their respective social media pages.

“Love knows no color,” was their identical caption.

In September, she also finished recording her debut album, described as a “light” and relatable listen to her generation amid the uncertainties of the lingering pandemic.

Referring to her album, Mariano said: “It’s going to be light, and I feel that a lot from my generation can relate to this, especially the lyrics. Once marinig niyo siya, talagang makaka-relate kayo. Good vibes lang ‘yung album.”

The record will include new songs from different composers, according to Starpop label head Rox Santos.

Details about the album, such as its track list, title, and release date, have yet to be announced.

DonBelle has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in the past year through the ABS-CBN series. Separately, they’ve also achieved milestones, with Mariano set to release her debut album, and Pangilinan becoming an in-demand endorser, among others.

