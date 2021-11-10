MANILA -- Lovi Poe is back in the Philippines after filing her scenes for the Hollywood movie “The Chelsea Cowboy.”

While she is still in quarantine, Poe sees to it that she has no downtime by still getting some work done.

In fact, the Kapamilya actress is already gearing up for her next project. As seen in her Instagram Story, Poe is already keeping herself busy by going through the script of “Flower of Evil.”

The Filipino adaptation of the hit South Korean series will be her first project as an ABS-CBN talent, which she will headline with Piolo Pascual.

“Nung unang sinabi nila sa akin na I will be working with Piolo Pascual, I was really excited and talagang sabi ko this is such a dream come true. I’ve been wanting to work with him,” she said back in September.

Poe said she considers it a huge honor because ABS-CBN is trusting her with such an amazing project.

The suspense drama, which is currently streaming on Netflix Philippines, follows the story of a husband trying to hide his twisted past under a different identity while deceiving his wife who is a detective.

The South Korean version was originally headlined by Lee Joon-Gi and Moon Chae-Won as the husband and wife, respectively.