More ABS-CBN shows have been dubbed into Spanish as ABS-CBN Films Star Cinema released three more movies to cater to Spanish-speaking viewers on YouTube.

Just a month after uploading some Spanish-dubbed Kapamilya series, ABS-CBN made “The Third Party,” “You’re My Boss” and “Feng Shui 2” more relatable to other viewers internationally in the hopes of widening its audience outside the Philippines.

The three films will be available on ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel until the end of 2021.

Starring Angel Locsin, Sam Milby, and Zanjoe Marudo, “The Third Party” or "Triangulo De Amor" in Spanish focuses on the the complicated relationship of Andi (Locsin) with her ex-boyfriend Max (Milby), and his present boyfriend Christian (Marudo).

Meanwhile, “You’re My Boss” ("Un Amor Entre Jefes") is romantic-comedy movie of Toni Gonzaga and Coco Martin. It centers on a smart and bossy airline company executive Georgina (Gonzaga) who will do everything to close an important deal with foreign investors.

They, however, wouldn’t negotiate with anyone in their company except for their big boss, who’s on leave. In a desperate attempt to win them over, she introduces her assistant Pong (Martin) as the president, and thus begins the pretense that will lead them to discover what’s real and lovable about each other.

Classic Pinoy horror film “Feng Shui 2”, starring Kris Aquino and Martin, will also have its Spanish-dubbed version.

The story follows Lester (Martin), who stole a bagua from a Chinese temple to make ends meet for his family. His financial problems get solved.

Soon after, a series of deaths occur, and he finds himself a victim to the bagua's curse. He meets Joy (Aquino), the bagua's previous owner, and they must come together to find a way to end the curse.

On the other hand, the availability of the Spanish-dubbed Filipino TV series “Pangako Sa ‘Yo” (La Promesa), “Dahil May Isang Ikaw” (contextually translated as Corazones Cruzados), and “Bridges of Love” (Puentes de Amor) was extended until November 30 (Manila time).

