‘Worth it lahat’: Mikee Agustin, Yexel Sebastian welcome first child

MANILA — Celebrity couple Mikee Agustin and Yexel Sebastian have welcomed their first child.

On Monday, Agustin shared a photo of her breastfeeding her newborn, writing, “Kahit katakot takot na sakit ang dinanas ko ng 2 days, worth it lahat anak ng makita kita.”

“Mahal na mahal ka naming lahat. Thank you Lord,” the former GirlTrends member added.

Sebastian, meanwhile, shared a video of their baby inside the hospital nursery. He tagged his partner’s account, writing, “Pasensya ka na nahirapan ka nang sobra.”

They have yet to mention the name of their baby.

Agustin and Sebastian have been together for seven years.