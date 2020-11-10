Sheena Halili looks like a fairy in new maternity shoot

MANILA – Actress Sheena Halili looked every bit like a fairy in her recent maternity shoot.

On Instagram, Halili shared photos from the pictorial where she flaunted her baby bump while being surrounded by flowers in full bloom.

“No better feeling than to know that life is growing inside me,” she wrote in the caption of one of her posts.

“We are all excited for you, princess,” she said in another post, adding that she was born to become her future baby’s mom.

It was just last June when Halili announced that she is having her first child with lawyer-husband, Jeron Manzanero. At that time, she was already 13 weeks pregnant.

In July, the couple shared that they are expecting a baby girl.

Halili rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist of the GMA-7 talent search "StarStuck." She and Manzanero got married in February 2020.