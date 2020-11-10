MYX launches search for next Kumu rising star

MANILA – ABS-CBN’s music channel MYX is now on its 20th year and part of the celebration is its search for Kumu’s rising star.

For those aspiring to be appear on various MYX programs on television, participants only need to start their public livestreams on Kumu anytime until 11:59 p.m. of November 19 (Thursday).

The streamer to receive the most “MYX Mic” or “MYX Stage” virtual gifts from the viewers will be the “Kumu Rising Star of the Month on MYX” for December

Meanwhile, the second and third placers will also grace an episode of “MYX Daily Top 10” and host an episode of “MYX Moods” together.

Along with the fourth placer, they will be receiving gift items from the music channel.

The winners will likewise get the opportunity to share the MYX spotlight with their favorite singers and VJs.

Aside from launching the search for Kumu’s rising star, MYX is also marking their 20th anniversary by featuring celebrities throughout the month of November as they revisit their most memorable moments with the music channel.

