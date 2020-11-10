Movie queen Mila de Sol dies at 97

MANILA -- Veteran actress Mila del Sol, who bridged several eras of Philippine cinema, passed on Tuesday, aged 97 after a lingering illness, her family told ABS-CBN News.

Del Sol has been cared for by her son, Sonny Tambunting, and his wife Tere, at their residence in Southwoods, Laguna where she died in her sleep at 1:10 a.m.," said the family source who also described del Sol’s last moments as a "peaceful death."

Director Joey Romero, stepbrother of del Sol’s other children, said the actress is scheduled to be cremated Thursday. Final arrangements are still being made for her inurnment this week after a brief wake following quarantine protocols.

Clarita Villarba in real life, the pre-war Tondo, Manila-born star rose to fame in 1939 in LVN Pictures’ musical drama "Giliw Ko." She starred in many more films after World War2.

Del Sol retired from films to raise a family in the '50s but revived her career in the '60s, notably in the long-running television series “Problema Mo Na Yan.” She also ventured in a pioneering sanitation business.

Del Sol’s last public appearance was in the ABS-CBN teleserye "Rosalka" in 2010.

In December 2014, Congress honored del Sol for her contributions to the movie industry and to Philippine society in general. The resolution said in part that “Ms. Mila del Sol proved that poverty should not be a hindrance but an inspiration to improve one's status in life” and that “her businesses and various foundations that employ and extend benefits to those who are in need and have less in life are proofs of Ms. Mila del Sol's unwavering commitment to contribute to the improvement of Philippine society."

“It has been an honor and privilege to carry the legacy of Lulay,” the Tambunting family said in a media statement.